Lincoln High School Theatre will present the wonderfully creative, laugh-out-loud comedy “The Mouse That Roared” Sept. 27-29 at the Ted Sorensen Theatre, 2229 J St. All performances begin at 7 p.m.

Here’s the synopsis: A young woman happens to be the present Duchess Gloriana, sovereign of a microscopic country in the Alps founded centuries ago by a roving band of English bowmen. Gloriana's unique solution to the near bankruptcy of her tiny domain is to declare war on the U.S.!

There's some method to her madness, however, for her study of recent history suggests that the surest way to wealth today is to lose a war with the United States, for that country's odd reaction is to pour aid, relief and rehabilitation on the vanquished. When her "declaration" is considered a prank, Gloriana decides to escalate.

Tully Bascomb, presently in charge of the bowmen, is to launch an attack so they can surrender and reap the rewards. Serious-minded Tully, however, upsets all calculations when he and his bowmen do the last thing expected – they win! This rare comedy uses the magic of the theatre to invite you to enjoy the delight of the "impossible."

Director Christopher Maly leads a cast of 30 in this comedy adapted for the stage by Christopher Sergel.

“I’m excited to work with this group of young people and present this show,” Maly said. “We have a great group of students, new and old, and I am excited to begin this season with a fun, comedic look at international politics.”

The show will also feature 45 students in the crew, involving nearly all of Lincoln High’s unique student-focused theatre program.

“The Mouse That Roared” opens the LHS Theatre 2023-24 season. LHS Theatre will also participate in the annual one-act competition with “Superheroes” this winter and present the musical “The Adams Family” in the spring.

In-person tickets are available online for $5 at www.tedsorensentheatre.ludus.com.