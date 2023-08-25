From Friday, Sept. 1, to Oct. 27, The Foundry Community, 211 N. 14th St., will feature a retrospective of paintings of the Cepure family and their migration history from Latvia to Lincoln.

Curated by Daina Cepure, the exhibit “Latvia to Nebraska: Three Generations of Art” includes landscapes by her grandfather Ansis Cepure, portraits by her father Janis “John” Cepure, and oil still lifes by her brother Andris “Andy” Cepure.

Daina Cepure’s grandfather Ansis Cepure (1905-1987) was an art professor in Latvia before World War II, when he was forced into the German army. His wife and children, including her father Janis “John” Cepure (1938-1996), fled Latvia and lived in a displaced persons camp for six years in Germany. In 1950, they came to the U.S. by boat and took the train from New York City to Bingham, Nebraska.

“My grandfather’s family was lucky to be sponsored through the Lutheran church by a kind woman from Bingham,” said Daina Cepure.

Her grandfather painted houses to pay off the cost of the transport to the U.S. and continued to work as a house painter after moving to Lincoln. He set up an art studio in his garage, where he painted.

Her father graduated from Lincoln High School in 1957. He drew and sketched portraits as a hobby.

Her brother Andris “Andy” Cepure studied art at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and exhibited for years at the Metro Gallery in Lincoln, where he also worked in art restoration. He died at age 58 in 2022.

“Painting the beauty he found in his surroundings brought him great joy!” said Daina Cepure.

See “Latvia to Nebraska” on the second and third floors of The Foundry, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For art questions, call Metro Gallery Lincoln at 402-202-7549. For Foundry questions, call 402-434-8540.