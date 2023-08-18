The second annual Telegraph District Art Show will take place today, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at The Mill at Telegraph, 330 S. 21st St.

This year, show organizers promise additional artists and an expanded variety of original creations.

"In an effort to escape the Big Red frenzy on football Saturdays, the event has been moved from September to August, so we hope for even more attendance," said artist Robert Esquivel of Gallery 9.

In addition to The Mill, support for the show is provided by Gallery 9 artists and guests Shannon Hansen, Bonnie Vodehnal, Scott Grossenbacher, Kinzee Hillis, Gretchen Olberding, Maroo Bagheri, Meghan Stratman, Barbara Sullivan, Nicole Shulde, Rose Kotwas, Larry Pelter, Mark Entzminger, Larry Schwisow, Jan Garvin, Kerry Eddy and Abi Denton.