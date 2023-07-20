Theater lovers, mark your calendars.

Tada Theatre's 2024 season — entitled "Something For Everyone" — debuts in February and includes seven shows.

* Feb. 8-25: "Nunsense II: The Second Coming."

* April 4-21: "Fools."

* June 13-30: "Forever Plaid."

* July 12: TADAstock 5 outdoor concert at the Telegraph Mill.

* Aug. 8-25: "Oz in Concert."

* Oct. 10-27: "The Rocky Horror Show."

* Dec. 5-15: "It's a Wonderful Life: A Radio Play."

The 2023 season continues Aug. 10-27 with "Forbidden Broadway's Greatest Hits," a spoof of some theater's most well-known stars and productions.

Following that, TADA will stage the musical comedy "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" from Oct. 12-29. The show made its regional premiere at TADA 11 years ago and was later performed at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

This year's season concludes with two holiday shows in December. "Chanel Salvage's Hot Christmas Spectacular" is set for Dec. 8-10, followed by "Your Holiday Show of Shows" from Dec. 15-17, featuring magician David Fox, Elvis tribute artist Bill Chrastil and Matt Geiler from "America’s Got Talent."

For more information about the 2024 season and this year's remaining shows, visit tadatheatre.info.

