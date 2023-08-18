“No Words,” an exhibition of landscape photographs by Roger Bruhn, will be the final August pop-up show at WallSpace-LNK, 1624 S. 17th St. A Fourth Friday opening reception with refreshments is planned from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 25. On Saturday, Aug. 26, hours will be noon-5 p.m.

“Most photography today is focused more on ideas than the pleasure of the visual,” Bruhn notes. “I have nothing against ideas. But when it comes to a visual art like photography, I want my work to please the eye. Life is a desire, not a meaning. These photographs are about seeing, not about ideas.”

Indeed, both the color and the black-and-white images made between 1968 and 2023 in this exhibit focus on places both near and far that transcend their subject matter.

Viewers will share the photographer’s sense of discovery in landscapes throughout the American West.

“I don’t really search out my subject matter,” Bruhn said. “I just wait, and it finds me.”

For more information, see wallspace-lnk.com or the WallSpace-LNK Facebook page.