Kathy Disney has a favorite tagline to describe the First Flight Festival, an annual showcase of local playwrights: It doesn't take a village to put on the festival, the celebration of theater is a village.

Eleven playwrights. Ten directors. Twenty-nine actors. Five front-house staff.

"That's close to 50 people," said Disney, the producer of the festival put on by the Angels Theatre Company and featuring the work of the Angels Playwrighting Collective, a group of local playwrights who meet monthly to discuss and work on plays.

The First Flight Festival, now in its eighth year, is an opportunity for that village to come together to put on the short plays, running anywhere from four minutes to 20, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Temple Building.

The festival, which kicked off Thursday, is split into two flights over the next two weekends. Flight A — the first six plays of the 11 featured — will be performed Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The last five works — Flight B — will be performed July 20-22 at 7:30 p.m. and July 23 at 2 p.m.

The festival was started in 2015 by Judy Hart, who helped established the Angels Theatre Company as a means of showcasing the work of the company's Angels Playwrighting Collective.

"Judy said if you're going to write these plays, we have to produce these plays," Disney said.

This year's festival will showcase the new, original works of 11 playwrights that cover the gamut from plays, monologues and, for the first time, a musical.

"This is just a great venue for average people to develop that talent and see their work on stage," Disney said. "The playwright collective is a very supportive, encouraging environment for people to develop playwrighting skills that, frankly, if you're not 'in the club' … it's hard to find a place to develop that talent outside of academia."

Playwrights featured include: Ben Arenz, Robin Buckallew, Jamie Bullins, Cecilia Burjhart, John Burkhart, Jillian Carter, Steve Enersen, Clay Farris Naff, Linda Howard Cooke, Adrien Loehring and Elbert Traylor.

IF YOU GO

First Flight Festival

WHAT: An annual playwrighting festival featuring plays, monologues and even a musical from the Angels Playwrighting Collective.

WHEN: Flight A, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday; Flight B, 7:30 p.m. July 20-22, 2 p.m. Sunday.

WHERE: Studio Theatre, University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Temple Building, 1209 R St.

TICKETS: $20 per evening or $35 for a festival pass for both flights. Available at EventBrite via the Angels Theatre Company's website at www.angelscompany.org, or at the door.

