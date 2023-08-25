A unique photography exhibit titled “Unseen and Underfoot: the Hidden Diversity of the Plains,” will feature both the above- and below-ground beauty and diversity of our Nebraska prairies and plains Thursday, Aug. 31 through Sept. 30 at WallSpace-LNK, 1624 S. 17th St.

A First Friday opening is planned for Sept. 1 from noon-8 p.m.; regular gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Tom Powers, Nebraska nematologist based at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said the show is “an outgrowth of a conversation I had with a wildlife photographer who had an exhibit showing the beauty and diversity of the prairie. I told him that he was only seeing half of the story. So he challenged me to show the other half.”

Dr. Powers’ lab routinely samples soil from various sites, often prairies, to collect nematodes – microscopic worms present in all habitats on the planet. They are the most abundant multi-cellular animals on earth, but are overlooked and under-appreciated due to their small size and subterranean habitat.

This exhibit seeks to change that by showcasing the variety, strangeness and beauty of these below-ground creatures, pairing them with images of the above-ground prairie community.

Eight selected prairie sites and one exceptionally unique locality are featured in the exhibit: Lincoln’s Pioneers Park, the Lancaster County Prairie Corridor, Nine-Mile Prairie west of Lincoln Airpark, Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center near Denton, Wachiska Audubon’s Tim Knott Prairie by Omaha, Willa Cather Prairie in Red Cloud, Switzer Ranch near Calamus Reservoir, Crescent Lake National Wildlife Refuge and the Alkaline Lakes in the western Nebraska Sandhills. One non-Nebraska site, the McMurdo Dry Valleys of Antarctica, is included.

For more information, see www.wallspace-lnk.com.