Seven artists will present Hixson-Lied visiting artist and scholar lectures this fall in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s School of Art, Art History & Design. The series begins with painter Arely Morales at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, in Richards Hall room 15.

The series brings notable artists, scholars and designers to UNL each semester to enhance the students’ educations. The lectures are free and open to the public.

Born in Jalisco, Mexico, and now based in east Texas, Morales explores issues related to identity, humanity and the vulnerability of the Latinx immigrant community in the United States. Through her large-scale portraits, she investigates the emotional complexity and psychological depth of the struggles and experiences that often go unseen.

Morales received her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Stephen F. Austin State University in Texas and her Master of Fine Arts degree in painting and drawing from the University of Washington. She was awarded the De Cillia Graduating with Excellence Award for her research, and in 2019 she received the Elizabeth Greenshields Foundation Grant.

Morales’ work has been featured in numerous group and solo exhibitions, including at Art League in Houston, Texas; The Masur Museum in Louisiana; the University of Texas at Arlington; the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago; Centro de Artes in San Antonio, Texas; and the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City.

She was recently selected for “Women to Watch 2024,” a group exhibition at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C.

Her work is displayed in public collections such as the Dallas Museum of Art and the University of Washington in Seattle.

The remaining lectures in the series are:Underwritten by the Hixson-Lied Endowment with additional support from other sources, the series enriches the culture of the state by providing a way for Nebraskans to interact with luminaries in art, art history and design. Each visiting artist or scholar spends one to three days on campus to meet with classes, participate in critiques and give demonstrations.

For more information on the series, contact the School of Art, Art History & Design at 402-472-5522 or e-mail schoolaahd@unl.edu.