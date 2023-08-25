The Noyes Art Gallery’s September Focus show will open with work by four Noyes veterans and eight guest artists from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1. The show will include imaginative visions and diverse materials.

Noyes will livestream the opening on the gallery’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. The show will also be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sept. 30.

Greg Sparling, who will show his mixed media work, creates large dynamic images bursting with color and texture. His work explores abstract imagery as well as sardonic humor through irreverent use of symbols.

Other artists in the show are: Dave Benes (ink pen), Shawn Bohmont (solid surface), Kelsey Dooley (mixed media), Jeremy Geier (acrylic), Sophia Talbert (drawing), Shawna Wyllothorn (acrylic), Marjorie Taylor (digital art), Maddy K (acrylic),Tyler McIntosh (mixed media), Georgia Buck (acrylic) and Felipe Carland (pencil and charcoal).

Attendees are encouraged to explore the entire gallery, located at 119 S. Ninth St., and sign up for one of Noyes’ 30th anniversary workshops to make your own art. Or, visit Noyes’ artist websites and follow the gallery’s Facebook page and Instagram to see more work.

Noyes offers curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in their personal space.