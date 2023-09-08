The Noyes Art Gallery, located at 119 S. Ninth St., will host two workshops to create unique ceramic tiles on Saturday, Sept. 16. Two sessions will be offered: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m.

Participants will learn techniques to make an underglaze transfer to decorate a tile, exploring vintage themes and patterns. Noyes artist Kristine Behrens will teach the class.

In addition to learning the transfer process, participants will discuss design, color and ways to incorporate both into the transfer, which will be used to decorate a clay slab. Each participant will receive two 5- by 5-inch squares plus additional clay for embellishments.

All materials, as well as ideas to get started, will be provided.

Call the Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061 to sign up and pay the $60 fee in advance. Payment can be made over the phone.