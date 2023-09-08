Eight Noyes Art Gallery members will present new work featuring unexpected use of materials and distinctive perspectives Friday, Sept. 15, from 6-8 p.m. at the gallery, 119 S. Ninth St.

A livestream of the opening and brief artist talks will be broadcast on the Noyes Gallery Facebook page at 7 p.m.

The show will feature paintings by Therese Bauer. Her work explores the seductive color and texture of paint in subjects from the abstract to the natural world.

All the artists featured in this event offer a variety of visions. They are: Suxan Anderson (mixed media), Mike Dutkiewicz (painting), Kathryn Engstrom (painting), Samuel Nielsen (painting), Linda Stephen (origami), Keith Trimm (painting) and Chuck Warner (photography).

Attendees are encouraged to explore all the rooms at the gallery and artists’ studios. While there, sign up for a 30th anniversary workshop.

You can also visit Noyes’ artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram to see work.

Noyes offers curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in their personal space.