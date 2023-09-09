A "Night of Marvelous Magic" show will be presented at 7:30 p.m. today, Sept. 9, with doors and bar opening at 6:45 p.m. at the TADA Theatre, 701 P St.

In this 90-minute parlor show, Theron Christensen and David Michael Fox, both experienced mystery art performers, will share the greatest magic and mentalism they have collected over a lifetime in the industry.

Christensen, who recently appeared on "Penn & Teller: Fool Us," will perform an assortment of his magical creations, which you have likely never seen before, and which have earned him a reputation as a clever inventor of original magic.

Fox, also known as the Midwest Mentalist, will read your mind, predict the future and demonstrate what it means to truly have a “sixth sense.”

For tickets, go to www.tadatheatre.info.