Ben Moore, associate professor of art at Luther College in Iowa, will present the next Hixson-Lied Visiting Artist Lecture at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, in Richards Hall Room 15. The lecture is free and open to the public.

The School of Art, Art History and Design’s Hixson-Lied Visiting Artist and Scholar Lecture Series brings notable artists, scholars and designers to Nebraska each semester to enhance students’ education.

Moore makes two-dimensional, mixed-media works based on perceptions of reality and time travel. He is the department head of Luther College’s Visual and Performing Arts Department. His areas of specialty include painting, drawing, foundations and digital media.

He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in art from Luther College, and his Master of Fine Arts in painting from the University of Iowa. He also studied printmaking and drawing at Scuola Internazionale di Grafica in Venice, Italy.

Moore has exhibited extensively throughout the United States and done guest artist talks and workshops at the University for Creative Arts in Canterbury, U.K.; Primary Art Centre in Nottingham, U.K.; and Stella Maris College, the Government College of Fine Arts and the Chomandal Artists Village in Chennai, India.

The remaining lectures in the series are:

• Oct. 4: Raymond Meeks. Meeks has been recognized for his books and pictures centered on memory and place, the way in which a landscape can shape an individual and, in the abstract, how a place possesses you in its absence. He lives and works in the Hudson Valley in New York.

• Oct. 11: Brigitte McQueen. Originally from Detroit, McQueen adopted Omaha as her home in 2007. Previously the manager of the Underground at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, McQueen founded the Union for Contemporary Art in 2011.

• Oct. 25: Christine Hult-Lewis. Hult-Lewis is the interim pictorial curator at the Bancroft Library, the special collections library at the University of California Berkeley. She co-authored the award-winning “Carleton Watkins: The Complete Mammoth Photographs” (Getty, 2011).

• Nov. 30: Terry James Conrad. Conrad is assistant professor and program head of printmaking at the University of Iowa and an Iowa Print Media Faculty Fellow. He also serves as the University of Iowa liaison to Frogman’s Print Workshops.

Underwritten by the Hixson-Lied Endowment with additional support from other sources, the series enriches the culture of the state by providing a way for Nebraskans to interact with luminaries in art, art history and design. Each visiting artist or scholar spends one to three days on campus to meet with classes, participate in critiques and give demonstrations.

For more information on the series, contact the School of Art, Art History & Design at 402-472-5522 or e-mail schoolaahd@unl.edu.