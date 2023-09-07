Wave your wand and chant "abracadabra" this weekend for two nights of magic, mystery and mind tricks.

“A Night of Marvelous Magic” will take the stage Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the TADA Theatre, 701 P St. The 90-minute show features David Michael Fox, a mentalist, and Theron Christensen, a magician.

Christensen, also known as the Rocky Mountain Wizard, appeared last year on the “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” TV show. The show features aspiring magicians who try to fool magicians Penn Jillette and Teller.

Fox, also known as the Midwest Mentalist, will also perform a variety of mental skills and psychological tricks.

Doors and the bar opens at 6:45 p.m. The show is recommended for those ages 15 and over.

For tickets and more information, go to tadatheatre.info.

Top Journal Star photos for August 2023