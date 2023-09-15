Luxe Dance Academy, a studio located in Lincoln that specializes in clogging, fared well at the USA National Clogging Championships in Nashville on Labor Day weekend.

The studio entered 13 team routines and one studio production routine, along with numerous solos and duets. The competition included dancers from 71 studios and 125 teams. Under the leadership of the director, Kiley Conway, the teams Luxe Explosion and Luxe Electric won Overall Grand Championship awards.

Luxe Explosion won the Junior Amateur Division for its standing line routine, and Luxe Electric won the Senior Amateur Division for its formation line routine.

The studio welcomes new dancers ages 4 to adult and can be contacted at info@luxedanceacademy.com.