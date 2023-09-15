"Little Shop of Horrors" will open Season 78 at the Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St., at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Performances will take place Sept. 22-24, 29-30 and Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays.

In this deviously delicious sci-fi musical, meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his co-worker crush. This R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out-of-this-world origins.

The cast includes Sky Lindquist, Michelle Ingle, Tory Petz, Will Yindrick, Max Antoine, Marissa Saure, Chloe Peters, Amanda Stemen, Josh Vinton and Christian Montague.

The show is directed by Jamie Bullins, music directed by Shauna Shaefer, conducted by Jack Forbes Wilson, choreographed by Kaia Anderson and stage managed by Barb Armstead.

For tickets, go to www.lincolnplayhouse.com. The Playhouse recommends you don't feed the plants.