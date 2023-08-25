Metro Gallery, 1316 N St., will present black-and-white photography by Michele Zephier in September.

“Water Protectors” shows images from the camps and daily life during the Dakota access pipeline protests in 2016 at Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota. Meet the artist at the First Friday reception on Sept. 1 from 3-7 p.m.

Because of rain during Zephier’s entire visit to Standing Rock, she was unable to capture the exciting images of protests, horses and regalia on the front lines. Instead, she took refuge from the rain in the camps. Her photos show camp life, kitchens and survival.

Zephier prefers monochromatic photography to color. Her introduction to photography was in a darkroom at Lincoln High in 1988.

“Black and white takes away all the extra stimuli – like color and our reactions to colors – and leaves us only with the story,” said Zephier.

See “Water Protectors” in person during gallery hours throughout September, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday from noon-4 p.m.

Metro Gallery curates exhibits at seven locations in Lincoln. Founded in 2012, the gallery is a welcoming space to all people and maintains an inventory of more than 4,000 artworks. Learn more at MetroGalleryLincoln.com or call 402-202-7549.