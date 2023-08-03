“Hamilton,” at last, made its Lincoln debut Wednesday in captivatingly entertaining style, telling the story of, until a decade ago, one of the least celebrated Founding Fathers with high drama, a touch of humor and fine performances from the rapping and singing cast.

The general outline of Hamilton’s story is fairly familiar — the immigrant who became George Washington’s “right-hand man” during the Revolutionary War was a key federalist in getting the Constitution ratified, was the country’s first Treasury secretary, largely responsible for creating the young nation’s financial system and was killed in a duel by Vice President Aaron Burr in 1804.

But Lin-Manuel Miranda, who adapted the musical from Ron Chernow’s biography, fleshes out that tale by playing up the politics of the early U.S. and incorporating Hamilton’s life with his wife and son, in so doing adding depth and drama to that outline. He tells that story in the most contemporary fashion — through rap and song delivered by a largely non-white cast.

In the case of the Philip Tour production that began a two-week residency at the Lied Center for Performing Arts Wednesday, that would be a very talented cast led by Pierre Jean Gonzalez, who is a dynamic Hamilton, intensely conveying the driven, verbose man.

He’s matched, literally, with Jared Howelton, who plays Marquis de LaFayette in the first of the musical’s two 75-minute acts, and later comes swaggering onto the stage as a snappy, snappish Thomas Jefferson, who goes face to face in a rap battle with Hamilton, a political rival from the moment Jefferson returns to America from France.

Also of note is Marcus Choi, who is terrific as George Washington, conveying the charismatic, powerful and smart father of the country with bravado.

At home, Lencia Kebebe is a striking Angelica Schuyler, while Nikisha Williams plays her sister Eliza, who Hamilton marries, with her exquisite singing that earned one of the loudest ovations of the night for her heartfelt “Burn.”

And, of course, Neil Haskell was a hit each of the three times he appeared as King George, selling the eccentric character to provide maximum comic relief. Cheers seconds after he appeared in crown and gown made it apparent that many in the Lied Center audience knew what they were there to see.

The song of behind-closed-doors political intrigue “The Room Where It Happens” which is kind of the “Hamilton” signature, was among the best received.

As for the production, “Hamilton” is strikingly staged, with intricate ensemble dance numbers and intimate moments in front of a large wooden set with a moving staircase. The orchestra was on point from start to finish.

A few other thoughts after Wednesday night:

If you think you’ve truly seen “Hamilton” by watching the Disney+ film, you’re wrong. There’s plenty the cameras missed, including the cast members singing and rapping from the balcony that surrounds the stage.

And no film can ever duplicate the in-person experience of a well-done, big stage theatrical performance like that of “Hamilton” Wednesday night.

It’s almost impossible to watch “Hamilton” and not think about today’s political turmoil that threatens to destroy the democracy that Hamilton, Jefferson, Washington, James Madison, et al., created in the 1700s via the Revolutionary War and the equally revolutionary Constitution.

And it repeatedly hit me that if Hamilton or Jefferson were in the audience for the show, they’d have no clue what lines like “I got buck wild” mean and surely would be baffled by rap.

By the final performance on Aug. 13, “Hamilton” will be the most attended performing arts event ever in Lincoln. While not surprising, it’s heartening that, based on Wednesday’s performance, “Hamilton” is worthy of setting that record.

