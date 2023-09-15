Artist Karissa Bettendorf visits with guests about her art and children’s books at her booth in the upper level of the Sunken Gardens Sept. 9 while other artists and guests mingle below at the 11th annual Art in the Garden event. Approximately 50 artists displayed and sold their work and 20 musicians and dancers performed at the event. This year’s garden theme, “Magical Mystery Tour,” reflected the art on several Beatles-era album covers and the work of artist Peter Max. Visitors pointed out an “Octopus’s Garden,” “Strawberry Fields” and “Love, Love, Love” in the flower garden designs. “We don’t know how many people attended, but we had our best attendance with great weather,” said Julia Noyes, event founder, artist and owner of Noyes Art Gallery. “We had super support from the community and our event sponsors.” Watch for more details and photos in the November L Magazine, which will be distributed in print Sunday, Oct. 22.