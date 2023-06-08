Break out your platform heels, tie-dye shirts and bell bottoms, and hustle to the TADA Theatre this summer for a night of groovy disco.

Opening June 15 and running through July 2, “8 Track: The Sound of the ’70s” will be performed at TADA Theatre, 701 P St. The 90-minute show has two acts of funk, soul, country rock and disco to make you boogie all night long.

The cast consists of four members from Lincoln and Omaha who will weave on and off stage in a mixture of group numbers and solos.

“We collaborate well with one another and we’re able to help each other out and kind of play off of each other, which is always one of my favorite things of collaboration,” said Daniel Ikpeama, one of the performers.

Almost 50 tunes will be performed with music from various artists including The Emotions, The Carpenters, Labelle, Barry Manilow and Marvin Gaye.

“It’s all a series of songs that take place in the ’70s,” director Bob Rook said. “It shows the hardships and the triumphant part of what happened in the ’70s.”

One hardship was sung originally by Tony Orlando and Dawn in “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree.” Rook said the song is poignant in the context of the Vietnam War and the treatment veterans were given.

“I remember my parents going out and tying a yellow ribbon around a tree,” Rook said.

It’s stories like this that Rook hopes to show through the performance.

“Some of the songs segue right into the next song, so I like telling mini-stories within the songs so the actors don’t come out and just sing them,” Rook said.

For Ikpeama, one of his favorite songs to perform is “Taking it to the Streets” by the Doobie Brothers. Although he will be performing in the background for the song, he still enjoys the high-energy rock music.

“It’s just so fun,” Ikpeama said. “We get moving and we’re dancing all in there.”

Before this show, Ikpeama was only familiar with the upbeat and popular songs. Nevertheless, he’s come to love even the ballads as the cast interprets stories from the originals.

“We’re breathing life into them using our own styles to kind of make them our own and make them a unique experience,” Ikpeama said.

You can’t have a ’70s show without disco. The audience will be dancing in their seats to a disco tribute with Van McCoy’s “The Hustle,” the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive,” and the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.”

And Ikpeama said you can’t have a disco show without a white suit and platform heels. The Bee Gees-inspired costume is one of Ikpeama’s favorites, but he said he loves all of their numerous costume changes.

“They’re so full of energy themselves,” Ikpeama said. “Just the costumes being able to bring in the ’70s vibe is just really, really fun.”

There’s a total of 11 performances to see how dedicated you are to the ’70s and bring out your inner dancing queen in a theater filled with peace, love and flower power.

“I’ve been telling everybody they need to come out of the heat and into the cool and groovy TADA Theatre,” Rook said.

If You Go 8 Track: The Sound of the ’70’s WHERE: TADA Theatre, 701 P St. WHEN: June 15-July 2. Thursday-Saturday shows at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. No show on June 30. DIRECTOR: Bob Rook. MUSICAL DIRECTOR: Cris Rook. CAST: Trey, Olivia Cano, Daniel Ikpeama and Brittney Thompson. TICKETS: General admission, $20; student/OLLI, $15. INFORMATION: 402-438-8232 or tadatheatre.info.

