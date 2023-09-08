Two Lincoln churches will host art exhibits by members of the Noyes Art Gallery. First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St., and Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St., are displaying work by several Noyes artists.

For as long as humans have worshipped, the faithful have expressed their belief through art, adorning places of worship with beautiful creations. These exhibits continue that tradition and help support local artists.

During September in Pilgrim Hall at First-Plymouth, five artists are exhibiting work. Lynette Fast shows her vibrant nature-inspired mixed media works. Dawn Worthington displays her evocative abstract paintings, featuring luminous surfaces. Cherie Miner shows her contemporary needlework on felt (all hand work) inspired by everything from landscape to words. Lisa Gustafson presents unique home arts/mixed media works, and Ronnie Reid displays her arresting digital photography.

Meanwhile, at Saint Paul, Dana Clements and Shannon Dumais exhibit mixed-media images and acrylic paintings, respectively. Clements’ colorful images evoke playful fantasy and imagination, while Dumais’ paintings pay homage to animals like horses with brilliant color and swirling movement. Dumais is also known for her wearable art.

Viewing hours may be limited, so call each church to be sure the exhibits are open: First-Plymouth, 402-476-7565, and Saint Paul, 402-525-6678.