Just a few blocks away from the Lied Center for Performing Arts, where "Hamilton" is currently playing, is another theater offering a different taste of Broadway.

“Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits,” a 95-minute show with two acts that spoof some of the most well-known songs from Broadway, opens next week at TADA Theatre, 701 P St.

“This show spoofs some of the best in musical theater with a badge of honor,” Director Bob Rook said. “Patrons can see ‘Hamilton’ one night at the Lied and then head to the TADA Theatre the next and see ‘Wicked,’ ‘Les Mis,’ ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ and more all in one show in the room where it 'almost' happens.”

The TADA production is a musical comedy that pokes fun at well-known musicals. The first of 12 shows opens Aug. 10.

“It’s kind of like Broadway meets 'Saturday Night Live,'” Rook said.

“Forbidden Broadway” began in New York City in 1982 and has had regional productions across the country.

“Every year they change it up to whatever is going on on Broadway,” Rook said. “Of course you don’t want to spoof anybody that people might not know, and that was what I really like about this show.”

Some of the songs include Jean Valjean singing “Bring it Down, This Song’s Too High” and the Phantom of the Opera singing “Mucus of the Night.” In addition to popular shows such as “Wicked” and “Mamma Mia,” there will be spoofs of notable performers such as Mandy Patinkin and Liza Minnelli.

“It’s a wacky and fun celebration of musicals in general and live theater is always a treat. You don’t have to know every song or character to have a lot of fun at this show,” said Ryan Leigh Seaton, one of the performers.

Seaton first performed with TADA Theatre in 2002, but this will be her first show in nearly 15 years after the theater space opened in the Creamery Building.

The four-person cast — Cris Rook, Giles Russo, Broderick Schofield and Seaton — play more than 25 roles.

“The voices are great and the comedic timing is excellent,” Seaton said. “Cris Rook’s impressions are so hilarious and spot-on.”

This is Seaton’s first time working with Russo and Schofield, but she said the three have already become fast friends.

“Brody has been throwing himself into his character and is so committed to the comedic bits it’s impossible to not smile when watching him perform,” Seaton said. “Giles' voice is heavenly and I have to bite the inside of my cheek not to break into laughter when I’m onstage with him.”

Throughout the performance, Seaton has nearly 10 costume changes, which require her to be on her feet.

“I’m not going to lie, they’re quick and a real challenge,” Seaton said. “But the cast helps each other out backstage when they can and our costume coordinator Karen Statham has worked really hard with Director Bob Rook and Cris to make sure we have every element we need to shine in so many characters and scenes, down to the wigs and accessories.”

By playing a diverse range of characters, Seaton said the costumes help her quickly change mindsets.

“The costume changes are a godsend for knowing which voice to put on and which entrance and exit to take for each sketch,” Seaton said.

Rook said that the costumes are a vital role in producing the show.

“(The costumes) help establish who each character is by just a glance such as the cast of Les Mis,” Rook said.

In the end, the TADA Theatre hopes to take the audience to New York City and back without the high price.

“You can have tickets to 'Phantom of the Opera,' you can have tickets to 'Wicked,'” Rook said. “You get to have tickets to all of these Broadway shows in one.”

If You Go Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits WHERE: TADA Theatre, 701 P St. WHEN: Aug. 10-27, Thursday-Saturday shows at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. DIRECTOR: Bob Rook. MUSICAL DIRECTOR: Cris Rook. CAST: Cris Rook, Giles Russo, Broderick Schofield and Ryan Leigh Seaton. TICKETS: General admission, $18. INFORMATION: 402-438-8232 or tadatheatre.info.

Top 100 musical films of all time Top 100 musical films of all time #100. The Sword in the Stone (1963) #99. Anastasia (1997) #98. The Prince of Egypt (1998) #97. Beauty and the Beast (2017) #96. The Aristocats (1970) #95. The Pirates of Penzance (1983) #94. Hipsters (2008) #93. The Great Muppet Caper (1981) #92. The Princess and the Frog (2009) #91. Winnie the Pooh (2011) #90. Guys and Dolls (1955) #89. Little Shop of Horrors (1986) #88. Belle (2021) #87. The Phantom of the Opera (2004) #86. True Stories (1986) #85. The Book of Life (2014) #84. Grease (1978) #83. Encanto (2021) #82. Chicago (2002) #81. An American in Paris (1951) #80. Sleeping Beauty (1959) #79. West Side Story (2021) #78. Dumbo (1941) #77. Labyrinth (1986) #76. Across the Universe (2007) #75. Jesus Christ Superstar (1973) #74. Vengo (2000) #73. Rocketman (2019) #72. On the Town (1949) #71. Hercules (1997) #70. Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954) #69. Peter Pan (1953) #68. 42nd Street (1933) #67. Corpse Bride (2005) #66. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) #65. In the Heights (2021) #64. Cinderella (1950) #63. Funny Girl (1968) #62. Sing 2 (2021) #61. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) #60. Alice in Wonderland (1951) #59. The King and I (1956) #58. Monkey Business (1931) #57. Oliver! (1968) #56. Frozen (2013) #55. Animal Crackers (1930) #54. Yellow Submarine (1968) #53. The Gay Divorcee (1934) #52. Show Boat (1936) #51. Topsy-Turvy (1999) #50. The Band Wagon (1953) #49. The Greatest Showman (2017) #48. White Christmas (1954) #47. Les Misérables (2012) #46. Hair (1979) #45. The Meaning of Life (1983) #44. tick, tick... BOOM! (2021) #43. Footlight Parade (1933) #42. Horse Feathers (1932) #41. A Star Is Born (1954) #40. Swing Time (1936) #39. Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) #38. A Hard Day's Night (1964) #37. Pinocchio (1940) #36. The Jungle Book (1967) #35. Moulin Rouge! (2001) #34. Mulan (1998) #33. The Muppet Movie (1979) #32. Moana (2016) #31. West Side Story (1961) #30. The Little Mermaid (1989) #29. Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) #28. Sita Sings the Blues (2008) #27. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) #26. The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) #25. Tangled (2010) #24. South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) #23. The Music Man (1962) #22. Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2001) #21. Top Hat (1935) #20. Fantasia (1940) #19. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) #18. All That Jazz (1979) #17. Cabaret (1972) #16. The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964) #15. Mary Poppins (1964) #14. Duck Soup (1933) #13. My Fair Lady (1964) #12. The Blues Brothers (1980) #11. Dancer in the Dark (2000) #10. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) #9. Fiddler on the Roof (1971) #8. Aladdin (1992) #7. La La Land (2016) #6. Beauty and the Beast (1991) #5. The Sound of Music (1965) #4. Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001) #3. The Wizard of Oz (1939) #2. Singin' in the Rain (1952) #1. The Lion King (1994)