Noyes Art Gallery will host the 11th annual Art in the Garden at Lincoln’s Sunken Gardens, 27th and D streets, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

This year’s garden theme, "Magical Mystery Tour," reflects the art on several Beatles-era album covers and the work of artist Peter Max.

The event will include artwork by nearly 50 artists of all media and styles created by Noyes Art Gallery members. All art will be for sale. Live music will be played by local artists, and dancers will perform. Food vendors will be available.

Attendance is free. Parking will be available across the street.

For more information, call the Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061.