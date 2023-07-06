OMAHA – Amythyst Kiah walked onto the Orpheum Theatre stage with her band, Chest of Glass, strapped on her guitar, stepped to the microphone and blew the audience away with deep, powerful soul vocals on her Grammy-nominated song “Black Myself.”

Forty-five minutes later, Kiah wrapped up her set with the traditional “Trouble So Hard,” creating an audible buzz in the crowd there to see Jason Isbell and sending dozens to the merch table to buy T-shirts to support the artist who, it sounded like, found the roots of her music in gospel.

While she didn't grow up singing in church, Kiah recognizes its influence on popular vocals.

She said the singers with huge voices that she listened to when she was young — Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Patti LaBelle, Little Richard, Sister Rosetta Tharpe — all sang in church.

"That essentially became part of rock 'n' roll. So it came from church through the influences," she said.

Midway through her Omaha set, Kiah swapped the guitar for a banjo to deliver a pair of numbers that harken back to century-old string band music – a style she picked up at East Tennessee State University.

Kiah, who grew up in Chattanooga and got a guitar from her dad at 13, studied classical guitar and developed her fingerstyle as a teenager. Then she enrolled in the Johnson City school to study guitar in the music department.

Before then, the image she conjured when she heard the word bluegrass was the "Beverly Hillbillies," she said. But the class expanded her fingerstyle range and added a layer to her musical orientation.

“It led me to playing old-time music, which is the bedrock of, really, all American music,” she said. “It was before bluegrass. It was before electric blues. So it was really the precursor because it's a mix of European and African traditions and cultures.”

Immediately before playing “Trouble So Hard” at the Omaha show, Kiah, who was a punk rocking skateboarder in high school, pulled out an up-tempo, guitar-rocking version of Tori Amos’ “Sugar,” adding the indie-rock and singer-songwriter elements that complete her hard-to-define musical mix.

Kiah uses the term Americana for her music. She recognizes it can be vague, but she said it's also a perfect description for her music.

“I feel like Americana is kind of where everybody falls in where they don't fit anywhere else. It's where all the misfits that didn't fit in with pop country or they didn't quite fit in with blues or they didn't quite fit in with like, rock.

“Anytime I say Americana, I follow it up with blues, rock, country, folk. It's never just as simple as, I'm a country singer."

“Black Myself,” Kiah’s anthem of enslaved people, both literal and figurative, comes from her breakthrough 2021 third album “Wary + Strange” that is filled with often dark songs grappling with the personal, such as her mother’s suicide and the struggle of Black and queer Americans.

Having written a bunch of songs over the last year and a half, Kiah and the band went into a Nashville studio for a couple days last month to start recording. The plan is to finish recording this summer and release the new album late next year.

Kiah will be playing a couple of the new songs when she makes her Lincoln debut Friday at ZooFest where she’ll take the stage at 7 p.m. before headliner Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe.

“I can't wait to be there and hear the music as well,” she said. “It's always nice when I can actually see a show. Festivals make that a little bit easier. We're excited for the band to get over there. It’s going to be cool.”

ZOOFEST - IF YOU GO

On 14th Street between O and P streets

Friday

5 p.m. — The Jimmys

7 p.m. — Amethyst Kiah

9 p.m. — Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

11 p.m. — Andy William & The Nebraska All Stars

Saturday

1 p.m. — BluesEd

3 p.m. — The Lightning Bugs/Fabtones 5

5 p.m. — John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band

7 p.m. — The James Hunter Six

9 p.m. — Shemekia Copeland

11 p.m. — The 50th Waltz

ZooFest tickets

Friday – $50 advance, $60 day of show

Saturday – $50 advance, $60 day of show

3-day pass - $120

Advance tickets available at zoobar.com and ticketweb.com

Photos: The Zoo Bar celebrates 50 years