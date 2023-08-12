At 75, Alice Cooper might just be the hardest-working man in show business.

He’s just finished 25 cities in Europe with his "other band" Hollywood Vampires and is back in the U.S. for another 30 dates on his 2023 tour — he’d already done 25 before crossing the Atlantic with Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and company — that won’t end until November.

His new album "Road," recorded live in the studio with "the best band I’ve ever had," will be out Aug. 25. And he’s the "special guest" for a handful of dates on the Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard stadium tour.

One of those dates is Sunday at Omaha’s Charles Schwab Field. So I jumped at the chance to talk to Alice, whose photo hangs on one of my basement walls next to a sword-pieced "dollar bill" adorned with his face that he threw out into the audience during his 2015 Pinnacle Bank Arena show.

After confessing my lifelong fandom — and how much his music and shows have meant to me for five decades — Alice and I embarked on an entertaining 25-minute conversation. Here are some of the highlights:

On working so hard.

I really think that's what keeps me in great shape. Is doing the shows. I have never felt better in my life. I'm 75 now, and I feel unbelievable. If you'd asked me how old I was, I'd probably say 35.

On introducing theatrics to rock in the late ’60s/early ’70s.

I always thought that the lyrics should be the script for the show. In other words, if I say "Welcome to My Nightmare" in the song, I don't just say that, I give you the nightmare. Nobody was doing that. I couldn’t understand why other bands didn't do that. So I created this Alice Cooper character to be rock’s villain, rather than rock’s hero.

And in doing so, you added something that you’ve been able to engage with for 50 years.

And it never gets old. It's always fun. Because every tour that goes out is an entirely new idea. But at the same time, people expect to see a certain amount of spectacle with Alice Cooper; they know it's not just going to be a bunch of guys staring at their shoes playing music.

"Now, the interesting thing is this. If we have a seven-hour rehearsal, six hours is on the music. Because if you don't have the music, if you're not a great band, then you can't do theatrics. Because then people will just remember the theatrics. They won't remember the fact that, "Wow, the band is really good." That's really the focal point is how good is the music and then you put the icing on the cake.

On why the Alice Cooper Band broke through from Detroit, to which he paid homage on 2021’s "Detroit Stories," his first No. 1 album.

Detroit was the hard rock capital of America. I was born in Detroit. And, you know, we came out of Phoenix, Arizona, went to L.A. and we did not fit in L.A. at all. And we did not fit in San Francisco. And we didn't fit in New York. We didn't fit. We went to Detroit. And there was Iggy and the Stooges, the MC5, Ted Nugent and the Amboy Dukes, Bob Seger, Suzi Quatro. Every band was a hard-rock band. And we fit right in. We were just sort of like the missing link in that whole bunch. If you didn't play hard rock there, and not just play it, but play it with an attitude, you were never gonna last.

... There was nothing complicated about those bands. We might have been the most, I would say, experimental. But if you listen to every one of our albums, it's always guitar-driven rock 'n' roll. We were influenced most by the Yardbirds. The Stooges were just pure punk. Brilliant. MC5 was almost like a little Motown involved in what they were doing. But the energy level for these bands was "take no prisoners." It was just like, "Kill the audience. Just kill them."

On working songs from "Road" into the show.

I think the audience would pretty much kill us if we didn’t do "School’s Out" or whatever. In fact, the hardest part of putting a show together is the setlist. The band knows all the songs. But then you realize that there's about 15 songs that you have to do. Over the years, it's 30 albums, but there's 15 songs that the audience would feel cheated if you didn't do those songs. ... So I gladly do "Eighteen" and "School’s Out," "No More Mr. Nice Guy," "Poison," all those songs. Now, I've got to put two songs in from the new album. I have to figure out a place to slot those in. That means I've got to sacrifice a song or two.

On doing his show as the first band up on the stadium tour.

You have to cut some parts of the show in order to fit all three bands in. So I will very carefully shape this show so that you see all the really good parts. You get the theatrics; also it’s an abbreviated version of the show. But that's just what you do.

So how’s the golf game?

I was in Europe for two months, playing with the Vampires, and I normally play six days a week. I play every morning. When I was in Europe, I think I played four times. But I wouldn't want to play me if I were you right now.

I’ve been a four handicap for about 20 years. I'm gonna be a four handicap for the rest of my life probably. I was surprised when I did go out and played after not playing for three weeks. Three or four birdies. I think it's just muscle memory more than anything else."

You’d have to give me about 10 strokes a side.

I got the best compliment in my life. They were interviewing Tiger Woods, and they were going through all the celebrities (who golf). He was laughing. Then they said "Alice Cooper" and he said "I would not give Alice Cooper two a side." I went "Oh, wow." ... You know he can be blindfolded and beat me but he gave me two a side. But that was a nice compliment.

Do you feel a connection between rock ‘n’ roll and golf?

"No, there's absolutely zero connection except for this. In the morning, I go out and I play golf. I don't even think about Alice Cooper. It doesn't even cross my mind. When I'm on stage, I never ever think about golf. So the character that I play, Alice Cooper, probably hates golf. You know? But since that's me during the day and Alice at night, they never meet, to be honest with you.

Well, that's probably a good thing. You don't want to be Alice 24/7.

There was a time when I thought I had to do that ... back when I was drinking and taking drugs and doing things like that. I stopped that 40 years ago, But there was a gray area there for a long time where I just went, "I don't know who I am right now. Am I supposed to be him? Am I supposed to be me?" As soon as I got sober, I totally separated the two and realized that Alice is a character that doesn't want to live the way I live. And I realized that I don't want to live his life. So he only really lives on stage.

Again, probably a good thing.

Yeah, yeah, I mean, he doesn't want to live on this planet. I can't imagine Alice Cooper going grocery shopping, you know?

Photos: Mötley Crüe and Alice Cooper at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2015 Alice Cooper Alice Cooper - whip Alice Cooper pyro Alice Cooper - Crutch Alice Cooper Alice Cooper - Billion $ Babies Alice Cooper Motley Crue Motley Crue Motley Crue Motley Crue Motley Crue Motley Crue Motley Crue Motley Crue Alice Cooper pyro