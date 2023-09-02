The Farley boys of Maple Bluff, Wisconsin — Tommy, Kevin, John and Chris — were destined to be drinkers.

“If you are a Farley, you drank. If you're Irish, you drank. If you lived in Wisconsin, you definitely drank," Tom Farley said. “So it was very normative. We thought this is what everyone did."

Brother Chris would be Chris Farley, the comic genius from “Saturday Night Live” and film star, who lost his battle with alcohol and drug abuse, dying from an overdose of cocaine and morphine in 1997 when he was just 33 years old.

If you go What: Tom Farley: "Laughter, Loss and Beating Addiction" Where: St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday Admission: Free, pre-registration required at bryanhealth.com

“When you have somebody that has a real problem, like Chris, it's easy to point your finger at that person and say, ‘Well, I'm not that bad.’ So I guess we're OK."

So none of the brothers got the help they needed until later, Tom Farley said. "And we also couldn't really help Chris ... because we were afraid that, deep down, we'd have to bring out our issues and behaviors, and we didn't want to do that."

Since Chris’ death, Tom — the only sibling who didn’t become a comedian — has written a book about his brother, run the Chris Farley Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to substance abuse prevention and mental health, worked in a treatment center and became a motivational speaker.

He uses both Chris’ and his own story to deliver a message about the need for connection, better communication and care for those struggling with alcohol and substance abuse.

He’ll be at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church on Thursday for a talk he titles “Laughter, Loss and Beating Addiction,” and will spend part of his two days in Lincoln at the Bryan Health Independence Center, meeting with people who, he said, are “doing the real work.”

Chris’ story initially was the center of Farley’s presentations. But over the decades, Tom’s tale of overcoming his alcohol problem has increasingly become central to his talks.

“I did a lot of good work, helped a lot of people talking about Chris' disease,” Farley said. But then he was surprised by the great reception he received when he started to bring in his own story.

"It's amazing to me that I get more of a connection and reaction. People want to hear that."

That said, as Farley talked about his family, growing up in Wisconsin and his journey to sobriety in a Zoom call last week, some questions came up about Chris.

So was Chris a funny guy from the time he was a kid?

“I didn’t think so because I had to share a bed with him, go to high school with him. That was my trauma. The whole family used humor, we had so much fun. If you asked any of our individual friends, they’d say ‘Oh, Tommy is the funniest or Kevin’s funny. But Chris definitely, he would just go a little farther. And he was always like that.”

What was it like watching your little brother (Tom is two years older) become a huge star?

“That's the weird thing for us. Chris was just always being Chris. So when the rest of the world saw him we were happy for his success. We didn't see it like, oh, Chris is a big star now because he was just always still doing the same stuff. We still saw Chris as just Chris. Welcome to our world. Everyone else gets to see what we had to go through all these years."

But he acknowledges it was fun to watch. He said his mom is still surprised 25 years later at how Chris is remembered.

"He’s remembered as this great comedian and we just saw him as our brother, our son.”

Farley said he shares the good, the bad and the ugly when he talks about Chris, his family and recovery. He said it's funny and sad, but he doesn't shy away from any of it. And he believes people see themselves.

"And I think there is that connection, because people can relate. It's not Chris, this big celebrity. It's Chris, my brother, it's Chris, this kid from Wisconsin. I think that's why certainly here in the Midwest, we connect to that.”

15 of the most memorable holiday skits on ‘SNL’ 15 of the most memorable holiday skits on ‘SNL’ Mister Robinson's Neighborhood: Christmas Hanukkah Harry Motivational Santa Adam Sandler’s Hanukkah Song NPR's Delicious Dish: Schweddy Balls Christmastime For The Jews Glengarry Glen Elf: Christmas Motivation D--- In A Box You're A Rat Bastard, Charlie Brown Do It On My Twin Bed St. Joseph's Christmas Mass Spectacular Hallmark Channel Christmas Movie Promo Holiday Jewelry Best Christmas Ever December to Remember