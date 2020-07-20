You are the owner of this article.
Lied Center for Performing Arts 2020-2021 Season
Lied Center for Performing Arts 2020-2021 Season

Fall Season (with reduced seating capacity)

Sapt. 10 -- Step Afrika!

Sept. 24 -- “Wisteria” by Kwame Dawes

Sept. 27 -- The Capitol Steps

Oct. 2 -- Huntertones

Oct. 17 -- Derrick Davis: An Evening of Broadway

Oct. 19 -- Arnaldo Cohen, piano

Oct. 20-23 -- Dixie Longate’s Tupperware Party

Nov. 8 -- Kelli O’ Hara

Nov. 13 -- On Broadway

Dec. 3 -- Canadian Brass

Jan. 16 -- Mike Super, illusionist

Tickets go on sale Aug. 7 at liedcenter.org, and by phone at 402-472-4747. Those who purchase tickets for four or more performances will receive a 20% discount on the price of the tickets.

Spring Season

Jan. 19 - 23 -- “Come From Away”

Jan. 30 -- Super Diamond

Feb. 13 -- Michael Feinstein

Feb. 18 -- Mnozil Brass

Feb. 20-21 -- Stomp

Feb. 25-26 -- “Madagascar: The Musical”

Feb. 27 -- Paula Poundstone

Feb. 28 -- Behzod Abduraimov

March 2 -- Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet

March 6 -- Camilla A. Brown and Dancers

March 9 -- Daniel Tiger’’s Neighborhood Live!

March 13 -- The Modern Gentleman

March 17 -- Michael Londra and the Celtic Fire

March 23 -- American Ballet Theater Studio Company

March 25-27 -- “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

March 30 -- Naughton Duo

April 7 -- Diane Schuur

April 12 -- Pilobolus - “The Big Five-Oh!”

Apri. 21 -- “The Adventures of Tortoise and The Hare; The Next Gen”

May 1 -- The Righteous Brothers

May 13-15 -- “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”

Tickets On Sale Date To Be Announced

2021-2022 Season

Sept. 7 -- Herbie Hancock

Sept. 23 -- Philadelphia Orchestra

Sept. 29 -- “Ajijaak on Turtle Island”

Oct. 11 -- Pat Metheny Side-Eye

Oct. 28 -- Boston Pop’s On Tour

Ticket On Sale in 2021

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com.  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

