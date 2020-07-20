Lied Center for Performing Arts 2020-2021 Season

Fall Season (with reduced seating capacity)
Sapt. 10 -- Step Afrika!
Sept. 24 -- “Wisteria” by Kwame Dawes
Sept. 27 -- The Capitol Steps
Oct. 2 -- Huntertones
Oct. 17 -- Derrick Davis: An Evening of Broadway
Oct. 19 -- Arnaldo Cohen, piano
Oct. 20-23 -- Dixie Longate’s Tupperware Party
Nov. 8 -- Kelli O’ Hara
Nov. 13 -- On Broadway
Dec. 3 -- Canadian Brass
Jan. 16 -- Mike Super, illusionist
Tickets go on sale Aug. 7 at liedcenter.org, and by phone at 402-472-4747. Those who purchase tickets for four or more performances will receive a 20% discount on the price of the tickets.
Spring Season
Jan. 19 - 23 -- “Come From Away”
Jan. 30 -- Super Diamond
Feb. 13 -- Michael Feinstein
Feb. 18 -- Mnozil Brass
Feb. 20-21 -- Stomp
Feb. 25-26 -- “Madagascar: The Musical”
Feb. 27 -- Paula Poundstone
Feb. 28 -- Behzod Abduraimov
March 2 -- Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet
March 6 -- Camilla A. Brown and Dancers
March 9 -- Daniel Tiger’’s Neighborhood Live!
March 13 -- The Modern Gentleman
March 17 -- Michael Londra and the Celtic Fire
March 23 -- American Ballet Theater Studio Company
March 25-27 -- “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”
March 30 -- Naughton Duo
April 7 -- Diane Schuur
April 12 -- Pilobolus - “The Big Five-Oh!”
Apri. 21 -- “The Adventures of Tortoise and The Hare; The Next Gen”
May 1 -- The Righteous Brothers
May 13-15 -- “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”
Tickets On Sale Date To Be Announced
2021-2022 Season
Sept. 7 -- Herbie Hancock
Sept. 23 -- Philadelphia Orchestra
Sept. 29 -- “Ajijaak on Turtle Island”
Oct. 11 -- Pat Metheny Side-Eye
Oct. 28 -- Boston Pop’s On Tour
Ticket On Sale in 2021
