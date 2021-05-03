Ricketts off base on voting, guns

Gov. Pete Ricketts does not speak for me when he says that Nebraskans stand with Georgia in supporting their new voting laws. There has been no evidence in any state of voter fraud, only former President Trump’s assertions of it. It appears that the new laws are designed to make voting more difficult for those most likely to vote Democratic.

Governor Ricketts also does not speak for me in regard to gun control. How can anyone believe gun rights are threatened when there are reportedly 393 million civilian-owned guns in America today?

In the April 19 Journal Star, on the Nation/World page, there were 11 articles and seven of them had to do with gun violence. Surely, this speaks to the need for more gun control and not less.

Mary Burrow Lincoln

Time for Groene to go

Sen. Mike Groene has made the news several times for his reliably odious comments. First, he was reported for comparing efforts to establish a statewide hotline designed to prevent self- and other-directed threats of violence “to the German Nazi paramilitary group known as the Brownshirts.”