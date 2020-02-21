Library board ready to move ahead

I write in response to Jim Frohman’s letter to the editor (“Time to decide on Pershing,” Feb. 7) regarding the Pershing site and the potential new downtown library.

Based on multiple studies that included significant public input, the Library Board is on record as interested in a new building in downtown Lincoln. We anticipate this would require at least half of a city block. We agree with Mr. Frohman that a public-private partnership holds a lot of promise for an effective new library.

The Library Board is also on record as interested in the Pershing site, largely because of its location and current city ownership. Even so, the Library Board is certainly willing to consider and discuss other sites and promising partnerships. Those community conversations often result in successful ventures.