LB573 will cost schools, society

I support the repeal of LB753 — Opportunity Scholarships — and have signed a referendum petition to that effect to get it on the ballot in November 2024. I believe LB753 marks the beginning of the end of public school education in Nebraska.

I oppose its dollar-for-dollar tax credit for individuals and corporations sending monies for private K-12 schools, especially when those schools do not have to adhere to the same standards and oversight as public schools do, and they can choose their students.

Nebraska already ranks near the bottom of all states for public school funding. Regardless of other school funding changes, this new law will significantly reduce future public tax dollars that could go toward improving our public schools, as well as a host of other critical services that also receive public funding.

Over half of the counties in Nebraska do not have any private schools. Their public schools will certainly be affected as fewer tax dollars are available to go around.

Public schools are essential to democracy and should be funded as such. Other nonprofits also need to be aware that LB753 will likely affect donations as well. The generous incentives LB753 provides to private K-12 school donors will not be provided to churches, animal shelters, foundations, etc. LB753 is not good for Nebraska’s public schools. Do not believe those who tell you differently. Please sign a petition!

Cynthia Peterson, Lincoln

SCC tax increase a bad idea

I was shocked today to read in the paper Southeast Community College is going to raise the tax levy this year when Lincoln tax valuations have gone up over 23% on average. When you combine the increase in valuations and levy it may be a 40% increase in taxes in one year, which in these inflationary times is very difficult for families. To me this is irresponsible.

I have been in leadership roles in economic development in many areas of the U.S. as a community leader, including Lincoln and Omaha, and this move does not help us build our population base. For instance in Georgia, where we lived, when you are over 65 you pay no school taxes on real estate. They are trying to compete for retirement people! Nebraska already has inheritance taxes, which most states, including Iowa, have eliminated.

I also don’t buy SCC’s argument that you get part of the increase back in your state credit. This credit was put in to reduce our already very high and noncompetitive tax structure. I believe it was not put in to justify more tax spending!

SCC officials need to understand this is not an acceptable action unless you just like paying more taxes.

John Connor II, Lincoln