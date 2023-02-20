Gun bill wrong for the Good Life

The escalating suicide rate among children, specifically teenagers, has been in the news lately. If this is not an alarming subject for Nebraskans and their “good life,” something is seriously wrong.

Now, many of the “good life” lawmakers with all of their infinite wisdom, are pushing LB77, the constitutional carry bill, introduced by Sen. Tom Brewer along with 26 co-sponsors.

Supposedly, LB77 recognizes that a law-abiding adult who is already legally allowed to carry a concealed firearm can do so without obtaining government permission. This ensures that citizens have the right to self-defense without government fees, red tape or delays. Additionally, this legislation maintains the existing concealed handgun license system, so citizens who still wish to obtain a permit may do so.

Where are the adults in the room? By passing this type of legislation, the floodgates will open and guns will find their way much more easily into the hands of teens.

Yes, the gun lobby is alive and well in our Legislature.

LB77 is very wrong for Nebraska.

Robert Dean Hegler,

Cortland

Really appeal to our youth

The Legislature is trying to figure out ways to keep young people in the state. They seem to think low property taxes are the solution. Lower taxes might help if they owned property, but many of them are still living at home, unable to afford to live on their own. If the Legislature is serious about keeping our youth here they can pass some commonsense legislation to help. Here are some suggestions.

1. Don’t take them to court. Why is our attorney general trying to fight student loan forgiveness when so many young people would benefit? According to the Journal Star, 154,000 Nebraskans are eligible for student loan forgiveness. Of those, 97,000 have been approved. That represents almost 5% of our state’s population.

2. Keep abortion safe and legal. The Legislature is talking about limiting a woman’s access to health care. Abortion care is health care. The decision should be between a woman and her physician. Young women will leave the state when their autonomy is taken away. If they are denied the freedom to make their own decisions and live their lives without government interference they will leave.

3. Stop all this talk of discrimination. Trans people are human, too. They have the same rights as everyone else. Why are we trying to dictate what bathroom they can use or what sports team they should be on?

4. Start funding higher education. The Legislature is actually talking of taking money away from community colleges. Don’t. Support our students.

Mary Jensen, Lincoln

Stop doing the same things

Reading the Journal Star recently, I recalled the definition of insanity: Doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.

I read that Gov. Jim Pillen and the University of Nebraska are both addressing the “brain-drain” issue in different ways. NU has seen 45,000 of their graduates leave the state, and Pillen wants to find a way to entice young people to come to enrich their lives.

At the same time, the Republican legislators are running a number of bills which defy logic. Concealed carry is a nightmare for city cops. “Conscientious choice” for medical folks, which, if logically extended, would allow a firefighter of one faith to allow the church of another faith to burn to the ground and not lift a finger. Voting restriction in a state nearly devoid of fraud, zealous opposition to medical cannabis, pushing abortion access into dark alleys for the poor and exclusive “procedures” for the rich — all are concepts developed by a national conservative movement and impressed upon our state for the sake of maintaining the “base.”

Guess what? By and large, the younger folks that we want to come to and stay in this state want no part of this nonsense. That’s why they all leave. Simple.

We should probably take a more well-rounded approach to what our society will look like in the future if we are serious about attracting and keeping people here. A theocratic, pious, propagandized party is one that nobody wants to go to. Expecting a different outcome is, well, insanity.

Richard Firebaugh,

Lincoln

Beef up spending for vote security

Despite the government’s knack for excessive and impractical spending, the Democratic-led Senate in Washington has yet again failed to invest in the security of our democracy.

The budget passed in December only allocated $75 million of the $400 million initially within the budget for election infrastructure — an exact copy and paste of the prior year’s inadequate funding.

Keep in mind that approximately $400 million was allocated per year under the Trump administration. As a conservative and strong advocate for increased election security, I believe our Republican congressmen and women now have the opportunity to take the lead in addressing this issue. As we head into the 2024 presidential elections, we must equip our election offices with sufficient staffing, well-functioning machinery and printers, as well as protected Wi-Fi and internet access.

Ultimately, my request is simple: secure enough funding — $400 million – to give our hardworking administrators the basic resources and technology they need to run both local and federal elections. This dollar figure pales in comparison to the trillions that Democrats have spent so far, and is needed to make sure Americans can fulfill their civic duties in the coming months.

Stacie Wiese, Omaha