What about will of the people?

During the general election of November 2022, Nebraskans passed a constitutional amendment to raise the state minimum wage incrementally to $15. The amendment also called for a cost of living adjustment each year after the $15 ceiling had been reached.

Two senators have introduced legislation which would overturn the will of the 58% of the Nebraskans who voted in favor of the amendment. Sen. Jane Raybould introduced LB327, which would limit the cost of living adjustment to 1.5 %. Sen. Tom Briese introduced a bill that was amended into LB327 that would set up a training wage for younger people, also going against the intent of the amendment.

Senators vote against the bill which Raybould has made her priority.

Michael Zgud, Lincoln

Good life vs. not for everyone

The lamentations about young people choosing to leave the state seem now more like a tradition akin to speculating on the weather or discussing quarterback play for the fall.

Nevertheless, it continues to be a problem. Theories abound as to why they leave but most people in the government come back to property taxes, which considering how much less young people earn today compared to their parents, seems an unlikely explanation.

The reality is that no one in power really asks them why they leave. But a new poll by the Arts & Science Group reported that one in four high school seniors are ruling out going to universities in states solely due to the politics of that state. It is true for liberals, moderates and even conservatives.

Conservatives are avoiding New York and California, but the number of states being excluded by moderates and liberals is much longer, and it includes Nebraska.

The reality is that the caustic nature of our political discourse may well be driving some of the best and brightest away from our state. The areas that students focus on the most are reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights and gun policy.

This year’s legislative session has been animated by those exact issues. Young people are paying attention. I fear that these legislative priorities send out a signal that our politicians are not interested in creating “the good life,” but they are focused on reminding young people that Nebraska is not for everyone.

Tyler R. White, Lincoln