Proud to vote for Gaylor Baird

“Nebraska Together!” What a misnomer. This PAC is funded by the wealthiest of the wealthy here in Nebraska. Among others, that includes the Peed family and Sen. Pete Ricketts. We are talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars. And what have they done with that money but run one of the most spurious, divisive campaigns in Lincoln’s history.

The attack ads on Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird have been dark and misleading, cherry-picking data to make Lincoln look like a war zone. Attacking her for having a second home is personal and has nothing to do with her governance.

It is way past time for Sen. Suzanne Geist to disavow any association with this PAC. She claims that “big” money will not influence her potential governance. Really? Political history would not bear that out. Gaylor Baird has raised money from across economic groups.

The truth: Geist starts out in one of her ads saying that she is proud to call Lincoln home, and she and her husband chose Lincoln to make their home because it is a great city. She adds her kids are doing the same.

OK! As one of my wealthy Republican business associates said recently, Lincoln has been governed for 40 years by the Democrats. Maybe the Democrats haven’t done so bad.

I’m a registered Republican, but Geist’s campaign, funded by the wealthy, is not representing me. No, not “Nebraska Together.”

It should be “Shame on Nebraska.” I’m proud to vote for Leirion Gaylor Baird.

Keith Dubas, Lincoln

Srivastav strong pick for board

We have known Piyush Srivastav and his family for 25 years, and he is an excellent choice for the Lincoln Board of Education from District 2.

Through his involvement on the LPS Foundation Board and role in the creation of The Career Academy, he was able to deep-dive into education’s challenges and develop creative solutions.

Piyush’s parents were both educators so he understands how valuable our teachers are to the education process, but also how important education is to business and community success.

As a Lincoln business owner for 20 years, he has proven experience in analyzing complex issues and builds consensus between opposing viewpoints to build a solution that benefits all parties. Lincoln cares deeply about the quality of our schools and the well-being of our students and deserves to have a new school board member who is equally as passionate about education.

Jennifer Cusick-Rawlinson, Lincoln