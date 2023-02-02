Special rights and what’s right

During a recent legislative hearing, Sen. Carol Blood asked how a permit for concealed carry is different than requiring ID to vote.

The ID I present at a poll has already been issued by the state for broad-scope use. It is a driver’s license first obtained at age 16 to drive a car. This same ID I use to buy alcohol or cigarettes, open a bank account, get a credit card, sign a loan contract, apply for a handgun purchase permit, secure permanent employment, buy insurance, rent a car, board an airplane, check into a hotel room, etc.

It is not issued solely for the purpose of securing permission to vote, but rather as proof of U.S. citizenship and, ergo, my right to vote. I do not submit an application, take a class, pass a test and pay a fee to exercise my right to vote.

My 2nd Amendment right is the only constitutionally granted right that is encumbered by special requirements. The government requires me to acquire a permit to purchase, pay for a class, pass a test, apply to the State Patrol, and do a second background check that was already done to grant the purchase permit.

Finally I must carry this special license under threat of being charged with several misdemeanors if I forget while exercising my constitutional right. The government has turned my constitutional right into a privilege with fees attached. None of these infringements are attached to my other rights.

Gary Stephens, Lincoln

Mayor deserves another term

I received a text survey asking my opinion on the upcoming Lincoln mayor’s race.

The first few questions of the survey were fairly simple to answer. Was I happy with the state of our city? Did I support the job our current mayor is doing, and would I vote for her again?

Then the survey went on to ask more questions, but they seemed designed to cast a negative opinion on our current mayor no matter how you answered them. If you want my opinion, please don’t tell me what it is.

I think that Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has done a good job in face of the challenges she faced. The demonstrations she faced in 2020 were difficult, and it would be hard for anyone in every instance to make a decision all would agree with.

The decisions she was faced with during COVID had to be difficult, but, in my mind, she faced them head-on and did what was best for all. Closing businesses and limiting public gatherings had to be hard to do.

We should support her now when she runs in this next election. I have not seen where she’s received $700,000 from one specific entity to get reelected. One wonders what such a donor expects from Suzanne Geist. My vote is for Leirion Baird.

Andrew Kuhn, Lincoln