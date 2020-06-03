Letter, 6/4: Rioting not same as protesting

One of our country's most important freedoms is to peaceably assemble -- the right to protest injustice. This must never be taken away, as it is vital to ensuring our freedom. However, rioting is not protesting; it's breaking the law.

You lose your right to protest when you commit a crime. Throwing an object at a police officer is not protesting; it's assaulting an officer. Damaging a building is not protesting; it's vandalism and destruction of property. Starting a fire is not protesting; it's arson. Threatening to kill cops is not protesting; it's a terroristic threat. Flooding the street is not protesting; it's impeding the flow of traffic.

Stop calling this activity protesting. When you do this, you legitimize criminal activity and destroy the credibility of those actually holding peaceful protests.

Jim Schmitz, Lincoln

