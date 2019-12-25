Leonard leads Clippers in fourth quarter to down Lakers

Kawhi Leonard scored 11 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and had 12 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-106 on Wednesday night in the NBA’s marquee Christmas game at the Staples Center.

Montrezl Harrell had 18 points off the bench, Paul George added 17 and the Clippers improved to 2-0 against the Lakers this season.

Kyle Kuzma led Los Angeles with 25 points. LeBron James had 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and Anthony David had 24 points. The Lakers have lost four straight games.

Los Angeles had a chance to tie in the final seconds, but video review showed James touched the ball last after Patrick Beverly knocked it away as James went up for a 3.

George hit two free throws for the final margin.

76ers 121, Bucks 109: Joel Embiid outplayed Giannis Antetokounmpo in Philadelphia's first home Christmas game in 31 years, finishing with 31 points and 11 rebounds to help the three-point happy 76ers beat Milwaukee.

Tobias Harris sank five threes, Josh Richardson and Furkan Korkmaz each had four and even Embiid hit a three as part of Philly's season-high 21 3s (on 44 attempts) against a Bucks team that had the best record in the NBA.