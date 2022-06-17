*Available for adoption after 6/28 Sweet Lennon is the runt of the Beatles crew! She has big eyes and an... View on PetFinder
USA Today filed a lawsuit against UNL for denying a request to provide details about the metrics outlined in Scott Frost's and Fred Hoiberg's restructured contracts.
Lincoln Police say the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on 84th Street at about 9:45 p.m. when they struck an SUV that was heading southbound and turning east onto Augusta Drive.
Bidding on the 17 cars topped $900,000 Tuesday — two days before the auction is scheduled to end.
Carson and Lilly hadn't been gone from home that long when their father got a call that the car Carson had been driving was hit by a semitrailer truck.
Four minutes after warning residents to stay away from the area near 15th and U streets, the school's police department announced the person was arrested.
Keith Doering had been riding his 2015 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle north on 84th Street around 9:50 p.m. Saturday when a southbound Jeep turned left onto Augusta Drive, crossing into Doering's path, the police said in a news release.
The winner among the final contestants earns $25,000 plus the cover spot with the international men’s magazine, which has a monthly circulation worldwide of 9 million. Voting started Monday.
The airport needs to reconstruct its nearly 13,000-foot main runway, but the Federal Aviation Administration will likely only be willing to pay for something shorter.
The board of directors for the Nebraska Association of School Boards voted unanimously to cut ties with a national organization that spurred controversy last year.
There were no immediate reports of damage caused by a tornado, but law enforcement indicated some debris evident along I-80 near the Pleasant Dale exit and campers overturned near Greenwood.
