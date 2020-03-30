You are the owner of this article.
Write-in candidate enters District 1 legislative race
Write-in candidate enters District 1 legislative race

Mike Powers of Palmyra announced Monday that he will be a write-in candidate for the District 1 seat in the Legislature, joining three Republicans as the only Democratic candidate in the nonpartisan race.

Voters "deserve a choice," the manufacturing drafter and former school board member said.

Powers was a candidate for the legislative seat in 2000 and 2004.

If elected, he said, he would support local property tax reduction delivered through increased state aid to schools.

"If the state provided more aid to schools, then schools could lower their tax asking and thus lower property taxes," Powers said. "Land values, fueled by outside investment, have risen too steeply and crashed the school aid formula."

Sen. Julie Slama of Peru, Janet Palmtag of Syracuse and Dennis Schaardt of Steinauer are District 1 candidates who will be listed on the primary election ballot. 

District 1 is composed of five counties in the southeastern corner of the state. 

