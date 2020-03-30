Write-in candidate enters District 1 legislative race

Mike Powers of Palmyra announced Monday that he will be a write-in candidate for the District 1 seat in the Legislature, joining three Republicans as the only Democratic candidate in the nonpartisan race.

Voters "deserve a choice," the manufacturing drafter and former school board member said.

Powers was a candidate for the legislative seat in 2000 and 2004.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If elected, he said, he would support local property tax reduction delivered through increased state aid to schools.

"If the state provided more aid to schools, then schools could lower their tax asking and thus lower property taxes," Powers said. "Land values, fueled by outside investment, have risen too steeply and crashed the school aid formula."

Sen. Julie Slama of Peru, Janet Palmtag of Syracuse and Dennis Schaardt of Steinauer are District 1 candidates who will be listed on the primary election ballot.

District 1 is composed of five counties in the southeastern corner of the state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.