With reopening comes heightened safety concerns for Nebraska businesses

There's a lack of clear guidance on what businesses must be doing to protect workers, Devitt said. Uniform safety directives are needed that emphasize higher levels of controls to increase safety and enforcement.

At the top of safety measures are contact tracing, transparency with employees on infection and testing access, she said.

"It's common knowledge now that contact tracing is really critical in controlling spread," Devitt said. "But in workplaces we're seeing temperature checks as the preferred method for screening out illness, despite evidence that individuals are contagious before they are symptomatic."

The state's contact tracing system appears to be ending at employers' front doors, she said, and employers are not required to report new cases to regulators.

Her center has seen somewhat disastrous results from employees not knowing what's going on in their workplaces, she said.

"We really think that if employers could be held to the obligation to inform their employees when there's illness in the plant, individual shifts or in a work area -- if they're cohorting employees that makes it even easier -- (they) will be able to stop the spread that goes out into the communities and the families and everywhere else," Devitt said.