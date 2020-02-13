With Census nearing, senator makes final pitch for redistricting reform

Any maps that emerge from the process would be subject to a public meeting in each of the three congressional districts. The Legislature could not consider the maps until 14 days after the last public meeting.

McCollister's plan, which he called a "good first step" toward redistricting reform, was backed by farming and civil rights groups.

John Hansen, president of the Nebraska Farmers Union, said the plan was "doable and represents a clear process" that would keep partisan politics out of redistricting.

"A half a loaf is better than no loaf at all," Hansen said.

The ACLU of Nebraska sees McCollister's plan, which has four co-signers, all senators from the Omaha metro area, as solid in terms of strengthening participation and transparency and decreasing partisanship, executive director Danielle Conrad said.

"It's in line with our political culture in Nebraska," she said. "It's different. It's special. It's unique. It works for our citizenry."

Sheri St. Clair of the League of Women Voters testified in support of the bill, but asked consideration be given to the at least one in five Nebraskans who are registered as political independents.