Western Nebraska senator campaigning in the old school way — by mule

A Nebraska state senator has taken his campaign for a second term to the people in a way you rarely see in the 21st century.

He's riding a mule — a tall one named Rhino that goes about 3 miles an hour — from town to town over two weeks in his western Nebraska District 43, which encompasses 13 counties. He's stopping in one town each day and meeting with people to listen and to talk to them about what they want to see their lawmaker do for them.

While other candidates can walk door to door in their much more compact districts, Sen. Tom Brewer must be creative. And so "Brewer's Army," a corps of 18 staff, friends and mostly other veterans he served with in combat, is on what he is calling Freedom Ride II, because he did this in 2016 before being elected to his first term.

It's a physical challenge being in the saddle six to eight hours a day, and then staging the entourage of 11 vehicles and 12 trailers and getting ready for a meet and greet. It's late nights and early risings, sleeping on the ground, in tents, a barn, and an old school in Wood Lake where it snowed.