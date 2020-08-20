Watch Now: Ricketts, senators celebrate 'monumental' tax, economic growth law

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Pete Ricketts hailed the 2020 Legislature's package of increased property tax relief and new economic development initiatives as "a fantastic accomplishment" during an outdoor bill-signing ceremony in front of the Capitol on Thursday.

Fifteen state senators, including most of the key figures who achieved the compromise that propelled the bill (LB1107) ahead to 41-4 passage on the final day of the coronavirus-interrupted legislative session last week, gathered behind the governor at the celebratory event.

"This is generational in nature and scope," Ricketts said while standing in front of the north steps to the Capitol before an invited crowd of organizational leaders impacted by the legislation.

"A monumental bill," the governor declared before handing out a couple dozen signed copies of the legislation, which was hammered together by a group of six state senators in the waning days of the session.

The bill creates a new program that will supply property tax relief through state income tax credits, beginning with a $125 million allocation and moving to $375 million by no later than 2025.

That would come in addition to the current $275 million in property tax relief supplied through a state property tax credit cash fund.