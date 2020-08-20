Watch Now: Ricketts, senators celebrate 'monumental' tax, economic growth law

Gov. Pete Ricketts hailed the 2020 Legislature's package of increased property tax relief and new economic development initiatives as "a fantastic accomplishment" during an outdoor bill-signing ceremony in front of the Capitol on Thursday.
Fifteen state senators, including most of the key figures who achieved the compromise that propelled the bill (LB1107) ahead to 41-4 passage on the final day of the coronavirus-interrupted legislative session last week, gathered behind the governor at the celebratory event.
"This is generational in nature and scope," Ricketts said while standing in front of the north steps to the Capitol before an invited crowd of organizational leaders impacted by the legislation.
"A monumental bill," the governor declared before handing out a couple dozen signed copies of the legislation, which was hammered together by a group of six state senators in the waning days of the session.
The bill creates a new program that will supply property tax relief through state income tax credits, beginning with a $125 million allocation and moving to $375 million by no later than 2025.
That would come in addition to the current $275 million in property tax relief supplied through a state property tax credit cash fund.
Also included in the big legislative package is incremental funding for a new business development tax incentive program that could cost $150 million in its fifth year and the pledge of $300 million in state funding to help create a proposed national pandemic and disaster response center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
The ambitious $2.6 billion project at the Omaha campus would include a new state-of-the-art academic facility and relies on a federal designation and commitment of $2 billion in funding.
The $300 million in state funding would be matched by $300 million in private donations.
That project would lead to creation of 8,700 new jobs at an average salary of $75,000 a year, Ricketts said.
Nebraska farmers and ranchers, in particular, will benefit from the additional property tax relief at a time when families are struggling, he said.
During the event, a woman's voice occasionally could be heard yelling nearby and out of sight, asking what the state is doing to provide funding for food, day care and other family needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Key legislative figures who hammered out the compromise were recognized by Ricketts and spoke briefly.
"This bill was a long time coming," Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the Revenue Committee, said.
Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward said senators used the legislative delay triggered by the virus to "make a good bill even better."
"It's once-in-a-generation legislation," Sen. Tom Briese of Albion said, and "it will help grow our state."
"This bill would not have happened without Speaker (Jim) Scheer's leadership, Ricketts said. It was Scheer, a Norfolk senator, who formed the committee that finally hammered out a compromise agreement.
A key figure in reaching the compromise, Appropriations Chairman John Stinner of Gering, was unable to attend the event.
