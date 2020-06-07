Visits from horses ease isolation for care centers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

They call it "window wellness," a visit to residents of assisted-living facilities who can't have visitors in the buildings because of COVID-19 precautions.

In this case, the visitors — Noah, Molly, Bubba, Fuego, Doc, Sunny — don't have much to say, but they bring wonder and joy to residents just by looking them in the eye, even through the glass.

They walk calmly to the windows, lower their heads and look. It's a meeting of minds of humans and animals.

"It's very moving," said Sen. Anna Wishart, who in this context is just a Lincoln resident and owner of horses, trying to bring some comfort to isolated residents of long-term care and rehabilitation facilities.

"What's amazing is the horses are so curious, so they push their noses up against the window, looking inside."

Wishart, and other friends who stable their horses at the same barn, began making wellness calls to residents because after the COVID-19 quarantine began, she began to wonder how she and others might be able to ease some of the intense isolation and loneliness those residents were feeling.

She asked for ideas on Facebook about how to bring the outside world to those residents in light of the no-visitors policies.