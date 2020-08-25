Urban Nebraska senators seek special session to deal with racial concerns

Arguing that the Legislature failed to address systemic racial concerns and pandemic-related issues during its regular session, which adjourned two weeks ago, 11 urban senators Tuesday launched a largely symbolic effort to summon lawmakers back into special session.
It would require the support of at least 33 senators to call the Legislature back to Lincoln, and Secretary of State Bob Evnen will now canvass all members to determine the level of support.
Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha triggered the effort, arguing that the Legislature needs to take action on police and criminal reform, COVID-19 issues pertaining to employment and housing, and ongoing racial challenges.
Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha said dealing with racial injustice and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic are challenges that "cannot wait."
Meanwhile, Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha counseled supporters of the legislative effort who showed up at an announcement on the north steps of the Capitol to be mindful that to "demonstrate and protest without political involvement is futile."
"Register and then vote," he urged them.
Six senators who participated in Tuesday's event were joined by supporters carrying "Black Lives Matter" and "Fight Racism" signs.
In addition to the three Omaha senators who spoke, Sens. Adam Morfeld and Matt Hansen, both of Lincoln, and Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha stood together with them.
Hunt said "the Legislature has failed Nebraskans time and time again" when faced with urgent issues of housing, unemployment, working conditions and "systemic racism."
Chambers warned that "interests outside of America are watching" and poised to interfere in the November election, with "Russia given a free pass from your president."
The 11 senators have initiated "a formal call for a special session dedicated to racial justice," acting in response to a coalition of local racial and social justice organizations that urged lawmakers to return to Lincoln.
Other legislators supporting the effort are Sens. Sara Howard, Rick Kolowski, John McCollister and Justin Wayne, all of Omaha, and Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln.
