Urban Nebraska senators seek special session to deal with racial concerns

Arguing that the Legislature failed to address systemic racial concerns and pandemic-related issues during its regular session, which adjourned two weeks ago, 11 urban senators Tuesday launched a largely symbolic effort to summon lawmakers back into special session.

It would require the support of at least 33 senators to call the Legislature back to Lincoln, and Secretary of State Bob Evnen will now canvass all members to determine the level of support.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha triggered the effort, arguing that the Legislature needs to take action on police and criminal reform, COVID-19 issues pertaining to employment and housing, and ongoing racial challenges.

Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha said dealing with racial injustice and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic are challenges that "cannot wait."

Meanwhile, Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha counseled supporters of the legislative effort who showed up at an announcement on the north steps of the Capitol to be mindful that to "demonstrate and protest without political involvement is futile."

"Register and then vote," he urged them.

Six senators who participated in Tuesday's event were joined by supporters carrying "Black Lives Matter" and "Fight Racism" signs.