University of Nebraska vaping study shows increasing teen use, including marijuana

"We're hoping there's been some reduction in overall vaping," Safranek said. "Especially what you might call the black market products that are being vaped."

Dai said the increase in marijuana use could be attributable to the use of "pod mod" products, small easy-to-conceal devices that aerosolize liquid solutions containing nicotine, flavoring and other contents; access to marijuana through friends, family members and illicit dealers; and reduced perception of the harms of marijuana use.

Safranek said the progressive use of e-cigarettes is of grave concern to anyone who's worried about public health. And it looks like about 20% of high schoolers are vaping.

"And we see this as an on ramp to nicotine addiction," he said.

The Nebraska Legislature did an interim study (LR173) this year to examine health concerns related to the public use and secondhand exposure to e-cigarettes and vaping devices, sponsored by Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island. In the last session senators raised the legal age to use vaping devices to 19.