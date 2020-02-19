Two bills would seek to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs

Ben Feiten, second-year occupational therapy student at Creighton University, said he and two of his brothers have had Type I diabetes, two of them for 23 years and one for 30 years. Diabetes is nonstop and affects every aspect of their lives and daily decisions for school, work and recreation.

It's still a constant stressor, Feiten said, "one that I cannot take a vacation from."

But it's the cost of diabetes management that has caused the most life-altering changes, he said. It dictated the vocation he would choose in order to have the salary and insurance to pay the costs of treatment for a lifetime.

In 2012, the average per person spending each year for insulin was about $2,864, according to the Healthcare Cost Institute. By 2016, the spending was $5,705 per year, without a change in the insulin itself.

"I find that sickening, since the creators of insulin sold the patent for $1, believing it should be affordable and accessible for everyone," Feiten said.

This bill would give him peace of mind to know what to expect from future insurance plans, Feiten said. If it's not passed, young professionals would have to leave Nebraska for states like Colorado and Illinois where insulin costs are more closely regulated and guaranteed, he said.