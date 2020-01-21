Tony Goins recommended for confirmation as state economic development director

New Nebraska Economic Development Director Tony Goins said Tuesday that when Gov. Pete Ricketts asked him in July to serve in the position, he had reservations.
"I'm not versed in the details of politics, nor is that appealing to me as a profession," he told the Legislature's Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee at his confirmation hearing. "I'm not a classically trained economic developer or a real estate guy."
But the governor was interested in Goins becoming the chief sales person for the state and growing Nebraska, in line with his professional business track record.
That challenge he could accept, he said.
Indeed, the Lincoln, Omaha and Nebraska chambers of commerce see his abilities to lead the department, too.
Bruce Bohrer, lobbyist for the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber has always been impressed with Goins' knowledge of finance and business development and his national network of business contacts.
"We firmly believe Mr. Goins has the business experience, leadership skills and positive temperament to be an excellent director for the Department of Economic Development," Bohrer said. "He's already done that."
Goins, 56, moved to Nebraska in August 2014 with his family. Throughout his professional career he's lived in 10 states and 14 cities, he said.
"Without question, Nebraska's No. 1," he said. "This is our home and we're done moving. We're full-fledged, all-in Nebraskans."
Goins joined the Marine Corps in 1981 and has had jobs with American Express, Key Bank, Ford Motor Credit Co., USAA, J.P. Morgan Chase, and in Cabela's Lincoln-based credit card business, World's Foremost Bank, which was purchased by Capital One.
He started a consulting firm in 2018 and with partners opened the Capital Cigar Lounge in Lincoln.
"The values and leadership principles that I have learned as a marine have been the foundation for my life's work," he said.
His goals are energetic, including to enhance technology to support agriculture, manufacturing, insurance, banking, financial services and health care.
The state has to increase and expand small businesses and recruit and develop talent, with an emphasis on hiring veterans from around the country, he added.
Goins said the state has to strengthen partnerships between the educational system, businesses and community leaders to create more internships and apprenticeships.
"We must stop the exodus of talent to neighboring states that intentionally target our post-educational system," he said.
Goins told the committee the state should be positioned to highlight and grow the arts, music, theaters, humanities and create "cool places for people to live and play, and spaces that drive harmony and chemistry."
He also wants to develop a marketing plan, with a new narrative about the state that will attract talent and revenue.
The Silicon Prairie, and Nebraska as a tech state, must be promoted, he said. Along with the state's diverse landscape.
"Logistically, we're the middle of everywhere," he said.
The committee voted unanimously to forward Goins' name to the full Legislature for confirmation.
His salary will be $200,000 a year, which is a more than a 40% increase over the $142,000 paid to Dave Rippe, who stepped down in August to return to Hastings.
