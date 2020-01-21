Tony Goins recommended for confirmation as state economic development director

"Without question, Nebraska's No. 1," he said. "This is our home and we're done moving. We're full-fledged, all-in Nebraskans."

Goins joined the Marine Corps in 1981 and has had jobs with American Express, Key Bank, Ford Motor Credit Co., USAA, J.P. Morgan Chase, and in Cabela's Lincoln-based credit card business, World's Foremost Bank, which was purchased by Capital One.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He started a consulting firm in 2018 and with partners opened the Capital Cigar Lounge in Lincoln.

"The values and leadership principles that I have learned as a marine have been the foundation for my life's work," he said.

His goals are energetic, including to enhance technology to support agriculture, manufacturing, insurance, banking, financial services and health care.

The state has to increase and expand small businesses and recruit and develop talent, with an emphasis on hiring veterans from around the country, he added.

Goins said the state has to strengthen partnerships between the educational system, businesses and community leaders to create more internships and apprenticeships.

"We must stop the exodus of talent to neighboring states that intentionally target our post-educational system," he said.