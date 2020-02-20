Timeout halts property tax, school aid debate

Legislative debate on this year's major property tax relief and school aid reform bill was halted Thursday as Revenue Committee Chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan sought time to attempt to negotiate a compromise with schools that remain opposed to the landmark proposal.

Linehan said she has the votes required to continue debate on the bill (LB974) at its first-stage floor consideration, "but we need a break" that will allow time to attempt to fashion an agreement with school officials concerned about the impact of the major reform package.

"Nobody likes change," the Elkhorn senator said. "It scares them."

"We need to sit down calmly" with a mindset that "we all have to compromise" in order to enact the groundbreaking legislation, she said.

Linehan needs to show Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk that she has the 33 votes required by the speaker to proceed with debate on the bill.

"I have the votes," she said, "33 votes — or 32½ votes."

If the bill moves forward, it eventually would need at least 33 votes to break a filibuster waged by its opponents.

During the timeout period, Linehan said, "we will be meeting with school officials."

