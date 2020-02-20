Timeout halts property tax, school aid debate

Legislative debate on this year's major property tax relief and school aid reform bill was halted Thursday as Revenue Committee Chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan sought time to attempt to negotiate a compromise with schools that remain opposed to the landmark proposal.
Linehan said she has the votes required to continue debate on the bill (LB974) at its first-stage floor consideration, "but we need a break" that will allow time to attempt to fashion an agreement with school officials concerned about the impact of the major reform package.
"Nobody likes change," the Elkhorn senator said. "It scares them."
"We need to sit down calmly" with a mindset that "we all have to compromise" in order to enact the groundbreaking legislation, she said.
Linehan needs to show Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk that she has the 33 votes required by the speaker to proceed with debate on the bill.
"I have the votes," she said, "33 votes — or 32½ votes."
If the bill moves forward, it eventually would need at least 33 votes to break a filibuster waged by its opponents.
During the timeout period, Linehan said, "we will be meeting with school officials."
You have free articles remaining.
Opposition to the bill has centered in metropolitan Omaha and Lincoln, where school officials believe they will lose future funding support under terms of the legislation.
But, Linehan said, Lincoln already is headed toward "a $20 million loss if we don't do anything."
That loss of funding support for Lincoln schools would be triggered under the current state aid formula because of an increase in property valuations, she said.
Before Linehan's timeout, Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington filed a motion to bracket the bill, a legislative maneuver that would shelve the proposal for the remainder of this year's session.
"Education opposes this bill," she argued. "It's bad for Nebraska and bad for our kids."
Linehan said "it makes sense to pause," meet with school officials over the weekend and "come back early next week" to resume consideration of the measure.
"Our job is to take care of every child in the state," she said. "I think it's doable."
Although Gov. Pete Ricketts is not directly involved in the newest effort to reach an agreement, Linehan said, "I feel the governor is with us. He understands we need to work this out."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon