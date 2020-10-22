Through pandemic, crowding challenges, prisons still working on improvements

The numbers of inmates has gone down during the pandemic, to around 5,300 from about 5,700.

About the emergency status, Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks said: "I think we need to start calling it a state of complacency rather than a state of emergency. Because I don't really think that we're taking it too seriously or worried too much about it."

Frakes had told the committee: "We are neither in a crisis, nor are we performing poorly."

Over the past five years, he said, the Legislature has funded projects that will add more than 800 beds to the prison capacity. And those are the right type of beds, he said.

People leaving prison with community supervision has gone up 35% since 2016, and mandatory discharges — also called jam outs — have dropped by more than 37%.

Frakes said he's still figuring out the possibilities for expanding the number of prison beds in the next few years, including the potential for a new prison that could have 1,600 beds.

"Still working on putting together the right proposal. At this point I'm not going to advocate for anything," he told the committee.