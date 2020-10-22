Through pandemic, crowding challenges, prisons still working on improvements

Nebraska's director of prisons took questions from the Legislature on Thursday on COVID-19 cases and the possibility of the state building a new prison.
Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes told the Judiciary Committee 181 staff and 253 inmates had tested positive for the coronavirus with two deaths. As of Thursday, 19 of those cases were active.
This has been a challenging year for the department, as it has other agencies, he said.
"COVID-19 threw many of us for a loop, and eight months into this pandemic, we have yet to see relief in sight," Frakes said.
Even so, he said, the department continues to provide inmates with programming and treatment opportunities and has made "huge strides" in the area of reentry. Reentry specialists and social workers assist inmates in such areas as obtaining Social Security cards, driver's licenses and other documents; helping complete applications for Medicaid; and building inroads with community housing providers.
The department has made restrictive-housing improvements, he said, with the prisons going from over 13% of inmates in restrictive housing in 2014 to 6.3% in 2018 to 4.5% this year. Restrictive housing as a punishment or disciplinary sanction has been eliminated, he said.
Frakes answered a battery of questions from Judiciary Chairman Steve Lathrop and others on potential plans for a new prison to deal with overcrowding. Nebraska is in a declared emergency because of crowding that would only end if and when the prisons reach 125% of design occupancy.
The numbers of inmates has gone down during the pandemic, to around 5,300 from about 5,700.
About the emergency status, Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks said: "I think we need to start calling it a state of complacency rather than a state of emergency. Because I don't really think that we're taking it too seriously or worried too much about it."
Frakes had told the committee: "We are neither in a crisis, nor are we performing poorly."
Over the past five years, he said, the Legislature has funded projects that will add more than 800 beds to the prison capacity. And those are the right type of beds, he said.
People leaving prison with community supervision has gone up 35% since 2016, and mandatory discharges — also called jam outs — have dropped by more than 37%.
The next step would be developing a project statement, which would take 90 to 120 days, he said. No decision has been made on whether a new prison is an option, or whether it would be paid for in a traditional way or through a private-public partnership.
But a ballpark cost projection for a new prison of that size would be about $250 million. About 450 people would be needed to staff it, at a cost of about $24 million annually.
"Those are a part of the pieces that we're working through and trying to crunch numbers and say, what's the right recommendation ... in terms of a target of where (to build), number of beds, custody level of those beds, what other system changes might we do that would help make sure to get good value of what we still own without spending unnecessary money?" Frakes said.
The Nebraska State Penitentiary will be obsolete in the next 10 years unless the state invests a "huge amount" there, Frakes said. That prison is designed for 780 beds and has housed up to 1,350. About 60% of those beds would be not useful in 10 years, he said.
With a new prison, which Frakes stressed was hypothetical, the state could reduce beds at the penitentiary to about 900 to 1,200 beds, which would still leave it above capacity.
"But no matter how you look at it, it's expensive," Frakes said.
To which Lathrop responded: "The best thing would be if we didn't have so many people."
