Teachers group slams Ricketts for calling public schools 'government schools'

He also said Ricketts has fully funded state aid to schools, providing over $2 billion in state support for schools in his most recent budget.

The teachers group wasn't the only group of public school supporters to take Ricketts to task.

“Don’t try to take the ‘public’ out of our Nebraska public schools,” said Ann Hunter-Pirtle, executive director of Stand For Schools. “It is disappointing to have a governor who does not support our public schools, who wants to give public tax dollars to private schools instead of funding our public schools."

Ricketts supports public school alternatives and has backed legislation that would offer tax credits to groups that provide scholarships for private schools.

“Our children deserve a governor who believes in all children and families, who supports all schools, public or private,” Benson said.

Under current law, school district spending growth is limited to 2.5% each year, a figure Ricketts said was too high and exceeded the annual inflation rate of 1% to 2% annually over the last decade.